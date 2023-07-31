Bollywood yesteryear’s star Mumtaz, who was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time, went through a lot both personally and professionally. Mumtaz delivered some of her career’s biggest hits with Rajesh Khanna, but on the personal front, it was Shammi Kapoor who stole her heart. In an interview, the veteran star spilled the beans on how Shammi wanted to tie the knot with her but the Hindu-Muslim angle came into play, and their relationship, unfortunately, went for a toss.

Mumtaz is best known for her movies like Do Raaste, Roti, Loafer, Aap Ki Kasam and others. She even got to work with the love of her life Shammi Kapoor in movies like Brahmachari and Vallah Kya Baat Hai.

Mumtaz, in one of her earlier interviews, as per The Indian Express, opened up about her love life with Shammi Kapoor. Even though several leading men of the industry flirted with her, it was Shammi who fell deeply in love with her. Revealing, he even popped the big question for marriage, but she could not as she was just 18 at the time and wanted to focus on her career. “Kapoors didn’t like it if the bahus in their family were in the film line. Shammi told me that if I wanted him to be happy with me, I would have to give up my career,” shared Mumtaz, further stating, “Now at that young age, I was very ambitious and wanted to reach somewhere.”

The iconic Bollywood star added, “I wanted to settle my family as well. Just to sit at home didn’t go down with me.” Mumtaz also revealed that her mother too warned her against marrying Shammi since he was very popular among the ladies and also because, “He was a Hindu and I was a Muslim.”

Shammi Kapoor, before his death, in an interview spoke about how his relationship with Mumtaz proved to be a nightmare since they both had dreams. When talking about Brahamchari’s popularity, the actor was asked about his memories of Mumtaz from the film. He said, “At that time, I was a widower, and Mumtaz happened to be a very pretty little girl, and for a little short while, we both had dreams and then it turned into a nightmare. I’m happy as I am today.”

For the unversed, Mumtaz ended up marrying Ugandan millionaire Mayur Madhwani in 1974 and moved to London, saying her goodbyes to Bollywood.

