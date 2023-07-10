Shammi Kapoor was a legendary actor and one of the leading stars of the Hindi film industry. He is known for his charismatic persona, energetic dance moves, and vibrant acting style. However, he has made headlines for his personal life as well.

Mumtaz and the veteran actor quickly got into a relationship. When they were filming Brahmachari, which turned out to be a turning point in Mumtaz’s career. She performed in the popular song “Aajkal tere mere pyaar ke charche” from the film. Shammi believed their relationship ended bitterly, even if it didn’t last long.

During a conversation with Lehren Retro, Shammi Kapoor claims that the two had some “dreams” that later evolved into “nightmares.” When talking about Brahamchari’s popularity, the Junglee actor was questioned about his memories of Mumtaz from the film. He said, “At that time, I was a widower, and Mumtaz happened to be a very pretty little girl, and for a little short while, we both had dreams and then it turned into a nightmare. I’m happy as I am today.”

At that time, Geeta Bali, Shammi Kapoor’s first wife, passed away, leaving Shammi to care for his children, Aditya and Kanchan, by himself. Pinkvilla reported that Mumtaz didn’t want to get married as she felt it was too soon for her. “I was only around 17. He was 18 years older than me. It was too early for me to get married. Mujhe kucch banna tha,” she said.

Mumtaz revealed that she had declined his proposal, but no one believed her. She told ETimes, “Shammi Kapoor was very loving and caring with me. Nobody would believe that we were in love. Nobody believed that I had said ‘no’ to him for marriage because Shammi’s status in riches was higher; they said ‘how can Mumtaz refuse Shammi?”

Shammi Kapoor’s illustrious career earned him numerous accolades, including several Filmfare Awards for his outstanding performances. He continued to act in films until the late 1990s, leaving a lasting legacy in Indian cinema.

