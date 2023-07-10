Arshad Warsi, who is popularly known for his role as Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS, along with Sanjay Dutt, is now receiving many accolades for his performance in Asur 2. However, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the initial phase of his career before stepping into the industry and recalled an incident when he went to meet Jaya Bachchan. Scroll ahead to read on.

Arshad has done a varied range of projects which showed he can not only play a good comedy role, but he can also ace serious characters and action sequences. In a recent interview, he even talked about the nepotism era and how that works in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to the interview when Arshad Warsi talked about his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan. In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Warsi shared that the director Joy Augustine had offered him a movie backed by Amitabh Bachchan’s production company and that he had already spoken to the production house. He just needed to send his pictures.

Going further in the conversation, Arshad Warsi added, “I said, ‘Dude I can’t act, don’t do this to me!’ You meet people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that! It’s like they are out on the streets and people go, ‘Poor guy came from his village to become a hero, he couldn’t. Look at him now travelling in a bus.’ I didn’t want to be that guy!”

After that, Arshad had got a call from Jaya Bachchan as she wanted to meet him and while recalling the incident, the actor revealed, “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.’ So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam (everything’s over).”

When years later, Arshad Warsi asked Jaya what made her choose him for the role, and the veteran actress responded that it was his different expressions in those 36 photos that convinced her.

Well, that’s just a sweet story. Isn’t it?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Sets YouTube On Fire With 1 Lakh Likes In Just 10 Minutes On Hindi Prevue Alone, Teasing The Box Office Explosion We’re Ready To Be Served!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News