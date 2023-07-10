Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan trailer, being called Jawan Prevue, has dropped, and King Khan has arrived in his beast mode in the much-awaited Atlee film. But does the overhype work for the film? Well, the answer would be debatable! Jawan has been met with great excitement by some fans, while others are just disappointed with the look and scenes in the film.

While fans have started pointing out how SRK’s one of the looks from the film seems to be a straight rip-off from Moon Knight, resembling the DC supervillain Lex Luthor, at the same time, others have pointed out how the film looks like an amalgamation of too many South films, including KGF, Salaar, Baahubali, and others.

Netizens were excited to see Shah Rukh Khan as a villain, and their expectations seem to be met when the superstar mouths the dialogue, “jab mai villain Banta hu na tho mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakta!” However, none can ignore that the hype for the Atlee film has somewhat met with subtle reactions as fans expected a larger than life film starring SRK in a double role.

Fans have reacted to the Jawan Prevue and the verdict for the trailer does not seem very nice. A netizen wrote, “Every masterpiece has its cheap copy.”

Another user wrote, “I feel I was watching multiple movies in the same #JawanPrevue nothing new routine Bollywood stuff.”

Some even pointed out how Shah Rukh Khan looked as the Moon Knight supervillain Lex Luthor.

Some pointed out the similarity in one of the major scenes with that of Baahubali being introduced by Rajmata Sivagami.

Another user pointed out how disappointed fans were looking at SRK’s bald look in the Atlee film and mocked the trailer.

But there is a silver lining amidst all the negative reactions where fans are still calling the film a blockbuster and are hoping it turns out to be an action marvel for Shah Rukh Khan. A user wrote, “Feel like an International movie, excellent work #JawanPrevue” Another Twitterati posted, “The prevue for the Jawan has left me utterly stunned by its mesmerizing visuals. From the very first frame,it was clear that this film has been crafted with exceptional attention to detail and a keen eye for cinematic beauty.” A third user wrote, “#JawanPrevue is the bestest teaser ever i watched No other word can describe it! The stunts, the dilouge, bgm, it is pure class and mass. Oh my goodness srk voice + bgm. A TSUNAMI at the box office loading.”

Let us know your thoughts on the film in the comment section below. For the unversed. Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, releases on September 7.

