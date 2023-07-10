Shehnaaz Gill has literally risen from the ashes and achieved a huge feat in her career. From being a Bigg Boss 13 contestant to a Salman Khan heroine, a lot has happened since Sidharth Shukla left us. She was recently seen in a romantic song alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, but it looks like KRK wasn’t pleased to see their chemistry. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Shehnaaz will be next seen alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in 100%. While that is slated for a Diwali 2023 release, the actress is quite active on social media and entertaining her massive fan base with daily updates. She was also busy hosting her chat show, Desi Vibes, which featured Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Kapil Sharma and Yo Yo Honey Singh, amongst others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

B Praak and Jaani roped in Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill for their latest music video, Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. The song is trending at #2 on YouTube and already has 26 million views. But KRK seems to be far from impressed by the romantic tale.

KRK tweeted, “Today I watched song of Sadela Nawazuddin and #ShehnaazGiII. My God horrible. Nawaz is dancing. Aur Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai. This girl doesn’t know acting at all.”

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill took to the comments section and brutally trolled Kamaal R Khan.

A user wrote, “Sir aap naamcheen aur talented logo ko sadela aur kala peela aur double dholki bolte ho…aap apne chehre aur talent ke baare mein bhi kuch batao… doosro ki kamyabi aap s dekhi nahi jaati”

Another clapped back, “Talent to tuz me mai hai deshdrohi dekh li Maine, bahut maza aaya”

A user joked, “Don’t drink and drive or tweet….”

“Teri sakal kon si acchi Jo tu dusaro ke bare mai bol that,” a comment read.

Here’s the tweet:

Today I watched song of Sadela Nawazuddin and #ShehnaazGiII. My God horrible. Nawaz is dancing. Aur Shehnaaz Bechari actress cum Chichori Zyada Lagti Hai. This girl doesn’t know acting at all. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 9, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Somy Ali Indirectly Hinting At Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan As She Calls Out Her ‘Superstar Abuser’ In Another Cryptic Post: “I Will Be Gossiped About Having A Drinking Problem…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News