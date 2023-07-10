Shah Rukh Khan is all set to storm the box office after causing mayhem with his comeback film, Pathaan. The actor is now ready with his Jawan, which will hit the theatres in September. The same month will witness another smasher in the form of Prabhas’ Salaar. Let’s see which leads the race in BookMyShow’s (BMS) interest!

Both the biggies are releasing in the month of September, but there’s a good enough gap between them, and they won’t be denting each other’s box office. However, there’s some social media clash going on, with fans of both Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas making comparisons between both the big screen entertainers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nowadays, before the box office journey begins, BookMyShow interest is considered a tool to measure the hype of the film. Interestingly, both Jawan and Salaar have already crossed 100K interests on BMS. However, if we compare, it’s the Prabhas starrer scoring an edge over Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film and that too with a solid margin.

As of now, Jawan has been marked ‘interested’ by 103.6K people, while Salaar is leading with 187.1K likes from the users.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 7th September and will arrive in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. On the other hand, Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. It’ll release on 28 September 2023.

Both are among the most awaited Indian films currently and have the potential to smash pre-existing box office records not just in India but also in overseas.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Baipan Bhaari Deva Box Office: Kedar Shinde’s Directorial Turns Out To Be The Latest Marathi Blockbuster, Makes Solid Returns Of 296%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News