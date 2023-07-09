Golden days for the regional film industries continue; this time, it’s a blockbuster from the Marathi film industry. Last year, we saw several Marathi films turning out to be mega successes at the box office, and Ved ended the streak on a high note. Now, Kedar Shinde’s latest release, Baipan Bhaari Deva, has emerged as a blockbuster affair. Keep reading to know more!

In December, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s Ved created ripples at the box office. It turned out to be the second highest-grossing Marathi film at the Indian box office after Sairat. The latest commercial success comes from the veteran Marathi filmmaker Kedar Shinde, who is known for his films like Aga Bai Arrecha, Jatra and Bakula Namdev Ghotale.

Baipan Bhaari Deva stars Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Kulkarni, Suchitra Bandekar and others in key roles. The film was released a day after SatyaPrem Ki Katha and opened to highly positive reviews. As a result, after a decent start, the business has scaled up on crazy levels, and after 9 days in theatres, a collection of a whopping 19.80 crores nett has come from the Maharashtra state.

Baipan Bhaari Deva is eating up the business of SatyaPrem Ki Katha in the state and is witnessing houseful boards at several locations. It is said to be a huge milestone considering it’s a female-centric film. The trending is extraordinary and it won’t slow down anytime soon.

Baipan Bhaari Deva carries a reported budget of 5 crores, and if removed this cost from 19.80 crores, returns stand at 14.80 crores, i.e. 296%.

