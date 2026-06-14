The box office is currently witnessing an incredibly tight, neck-and-neck clash between two of four Bollywood films – Haunted 3D, Main Vaapas Aaunga, Governor, and Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata. Out of the four, while Haunted 3D has outperformed all, Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee’s films are battling it out intensely! The political thriller and the emotional drama are both trying to fight for audience and box office numbers!

After wrapping up the first two days of their theatrical runs, the dust has settled on Saturday night to reveal a nail-biting war, with Kangana Ranaut managing to grab the lead over Manoj Bajpayee. But the gap is microscopic – separated by a margin of just 4.2%!

Governor VS Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 2

Both films target a similar mature audience base, which naturally impacted footfalls. However, Saturday brought good news for both films as they registered an upward trend. While Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata earned 1.45 crore, Governor earned 1.25 crore at the box office on Saturday, day 2, June 13.

Cumulatively, Kangana Ranaut‘s film stands at a total net collection of 2.45 crore at the box office in 48 hours, while Manoj Bajpayee’s film stands at a total of 2.35 crore.

Check out the box office breakdown of the Governor (India Net Collection).

Day 1 : 1.1 crore

Day 2: 1.25 crore

Total: 2.35 crore

Check out the box office breakdown of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.45 crore

Total: 2.45 crore

What makes this clash gripping is how the dynamics flipped in 24 hours. Manoj Bajpayee originally won the opening day battle on Friday by a slim margin, but Kangana’s Saturday growth allowed her to lead over Governor! Sunday afternoon walk-ins and spot bookings across metro cities will dictate who ultimately finishes ahead before the dreaded Monday morning drop arrives.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Sing Geetham Box Office Day 2: Nag Ashwin’s 22 Crore Film Takes 85% Jump In The Last 24 Hours!

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