Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor led Peddi continues its steady run at the Indian box office. The Telugu sports action drama is set to enter the 200 crore club today. It is now on track to beat Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Scroll below for the day 9 report!

How much has Peddi earned in India?

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected 5.15 crore net in India in 9 days. It witnessed another 18% drop on the second Friday. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial will now enjoy the second weekend boost. Given there’s no other competition in Tollywood, it should witness a good jump.

The cumulative total in India reaches 198.70 crore net, which is about 234.46 crore in gross earnings. The Telugu sports action drama is made on a reported budget of 350 crore. It has recovered approximately 57% of the total cost so far. Ram Charan’s film still needs 151.3 crore more in the kitty to enter the safe zone.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore

Day 9: 5.15 crore

Total: 198.70 crore

Peddi vs Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office

With its entry into the 200 crore club, Peddi will officially begin its race against Chiranjeevi‘s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which concluded its lifetime journey at 218.47 crore net. With that, the sports action drama will emerge as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 in India.

Check out the top 3 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The RajaSaab: 198.70 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 8 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 198.70 crore

Budget recovery: 57%

India gross: 234.46 crore

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