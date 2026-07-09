Ram Charan’s Post-COVID Total At The Worldwide Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Was RRR a boon or bane for Ram Charan? SS Rajamouli’s film definitely marked a benchmark in his career. But the expectations have been so high since, and the Telugu superstar hasn’t been able to live upto it. With Peddi, his post-COVID total has attained a big milestone. Scroll below for the details!

Ram Charan’s performance in the post-COVID era!

Ram Charan marked a historic start to the post-COVID era with RRR. JR NTR co-starrer roared loud at the worldwide box office, accumulating a whopping 1275.51 crore gross. It is currently the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally.

Following the success of RRR, one expected Game Changer to become the next big blockbuster. Unfortunately, the content did not impress, and it could collect only 185.06 crore gross in its global lifetime.

His latest release, Peddi, performed much better than Game Changer. But it also turned out to be a losing affair. Made on a staggering budget of 350 crore, the Telugu sports action drama amassed 340.18 crore gross worldwide. After a favorable opening week, Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer crashed in India as well as overseas.

Where does the post-COVID total stand worldwide?

With a total of three releases, Ram Charan’s post-COVID total comes to 1800.75 crore gross. The Telugu actor has entered the 1800 crore club with utmost ease, something most Indian actors fail to achieve despite having 5+ releases. However, it is worth noting that the massive success of RRR made the milestone possible. All eyes are on his next release, which will hopefully arrive with a moment of redemption!

Take a look at Ram’s post-COVID breakdown at the worldwide box office:

RRR – 1275.51 crore Game Changer – 185.06 crore Peddi – 340.18 crore

Total – 1800.75 crore

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