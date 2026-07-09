Bhai Tera Star Hai Trailer Review: A Wild Comic Caper With Raghav Juyal In His Element ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Days after dropping the teaser of Bhai Tera Star Hai, the makers have dropped the trailer. The Raghav Juyal-starrer gives us a better insight into what to expect from the film. By now, it has been established that Raghav plays Ajay Singh, an aspiring actor. However, he is in London surrounded by a bunch of desis and in some real trouble with a gangster and the police. The film will be released in theatres on July 30.

About the trailer

The trailer of the film opens with the lines ‘An actor’s biggest talent is believing his own bullsh*t’. The line comes up with Raghav in the frame as Ajay, a loud, ambitious man who just cannot stop acting. The trailer also introduces several characters, including Niharika NM, who plays his girlfriend. Ajay also has a sister in the movie who unwillingly becomes a part of his web of lies. Sanjay Kapoor is seen playing a gangster in the film. Popular Indian content creators JordIndian, by Naser Al Azzeh, and Vineeth “Beep” Kumar are also part of the film. The ensemble cast promises a chaotic comedy with quirky characters.

Decoding the trailer

What stands out is Raghav Juyal’s comic timing in the trailer. The actor who has proved his mettle as an actor with recent films like Kill and the series Bads of Bollywood, proves his dominance with the new trailer. His role as Ajay Singh in Bhai Tera Star Hai seems most like himself, with his impeccable comic timing and attitude. And we are not even complaining. For years, Raghav Juyal has entertained people with his antics and unmissable comic style. To see that once again come to life for the big screen is definitely a treat.

The chaos caused by a web of lies crafted by Ajay Singh seems to be lining up for a comedy of errors. The lies began when he owed a gangster 10,000 pounds.

There are also some hilarious one-liners that Raghav delivers in his trademark style. The trailer ends with a reference to Raghav’s debut Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, where he had played the superstar’s brother.

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