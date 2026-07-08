I, Nobody Teaser Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Impresses With Hauntingly Silent Performance( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The makers of director Nissam Basheer’s eagerly awaited Malayalam thriller I, Nobody, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, have unveiled the film’s release teaser, much to the delight of fans and movie buffs. Co-starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film is set to hit theatres worldwide on July 9.

On Tuesday, just two days before the film’s release, Prithviraj shared the new teaser on social media and wrote, “Nobody is ready for what is coming!!” Nobody is ready for what is coming!!



Release Teaser is Out Now – https://t.co/QJtS2KKTHv



Book your Tickets Now: https://t.co/KXjmzZOOua



In cinemas worldwide, July 9th!#INobody #ANobodyLikeYou #EveryNobody#NisamBasheer#SameerAbdulvahid#SupriyaMenon@e4echennai@cvsarathi… pic.twitter.com/JOF7R4e2vx — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) July 7, 2026

I,Nobody Release Teaser

The teaser opens with a voice-over explaining the concept of the food chain to Rajeevan, Prithviraj’s character. The person speaking appears to be a police officer.

“Have you learnt about the food chain in school? You might have forgotten it. Let me explain it in a simple fashion for you. The grasshopper, which eats grass, gets eaten by the frog, which in turn gets eaten by the snake, which in turn is eaten by the eagle. They say when the eagle dies, it returns to the grass. Our society too is almost like this food chain. However, there is a small difference. To survive in this society, that grasshopper must not only eat grass, it must also eat the frog. Only you will have to decide whose heads you must consume.”

As the monologue unfolds, the teaser cuts to a series of gritty and stylised action sequences featuring Prithviraj. He appears bruised, battered, and constantly fighting for survival. The teaser eventually ends with police officers knocking on Rajeevan’s door and asking why he has not been answering their calls.

Decoding The Teaser

Interestingly, Prithviraj does not utter a single dialogue throughout the teaser, despite dominating almost every frame. Instead, his intense gaze and restrained expressions do all the talking. It is evident that Rajeevan carries a great deal of emotional baggage, yet he seems to be waiting for the right moment to strike. While he may not be a man of many words, his fists and kicks speak volumes as he relentlessly takes on his opponents in several hard-hitting action sequences.

Moreover, the teaser cleverly avoids revealing the central conflict of the story. Much like the previously released trailer, it maintains an air of mystery around Rajeevan’s circumstances. So far, all that is known is that he is an ordinary man with a wife and children who suddenly finds himself caught in an extraordinary and dangerous situation.

More About I, Nobody

Directed by Nissam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, I, Nobody has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi under the banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.Apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film also stars Hakim Shajahan in a pivotal role.

Furthermore, the project has generated significant buzz as it marks Prithviraj’s first release after the blockbuster success of L2: Empuraan, which starred Mohanlal in the lead.

On the technical front, Dinesh Purushothaman has handled the cinematography, while Dhanya Balakrishnan has designed the costumes and Ronnex Xavier has overseen the makeup. Additionally, Harris Desom serves as the executive producer, Gokul Das is the production designer, and Rinny Divakar has taken charge as the production controller.

Watch the release teaser here:

For more such teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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