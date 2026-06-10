The wait is finally over! YRF has finally released the official teaser of Alpha, and it’s the female-led content that has been due in Bollywood for decades. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol starrer has left a strong impact, and hopefully, it will be remembered for years, like Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. Scroll below for our detailed review!

Decoding the Alpha Teaser

The 1-minute and 55-second teaser begins with an introduction to Alia Bhatt’s character. She’s a young girl raised and built to kill, as a part of a secret program to prepare India’s next generation of soldiers. She’s sent on her first-ever mission on her 18th birthday. Will she triumph in her journey to become the biggest female spy?

Alpha Teaser Review

Yash Raj Films has served a fresh concept, and a much-awaited one in Bollywood, for a long, long time. We finally have Indian female stars performing rowdy, hard-hitting action sequences, breaking away from the old tradition of reducing them to little more than eye candy, even in action films.

Alia Bhatt oozes innocence, yet a fierce avatar, ready to take on the spy world. I cannot help but compare her look to Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. It’s more like a compliment, and hopefully she’ll also deliver a film that will be remembered in the cinema for decades.

Honestly, just one complaint. I wish I could have also seen Sharvari in the teaser, because it felt like both the ladies were equally shouldering the movie. But here’s hoping YRF has something as big planned even for her character.

Bobby Deol is charming as ever. He brings a smile to your face with his freshness to every character. I’m equally excited to see what new he has to serve on the table as Alia Bhatt’s on-screen father.

Shiv Rawail‘s direction has me convinced that this is one Bollywood film of 2026 to look forward to. Hindi cinema is evolving for female stars, and this one should be the much-deserved beginning. Special mention to the music by Rohansh & Abeer. It is gripping, and keeps the josh high!

I cannot wait for the Alpha trailer!

More about Alpha

The female-led action film is releasing on July 3, 2026. It also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. It is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more trailer and teaser reviews!

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