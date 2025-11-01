Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) have partnered to bring a curated selection of iconic Bollywood films to audiences worldwide. Starting today, November 1, 2025, viewers can experience the magic of YRF films on Netflix.

The partnership provides access to a curated lineup of YRF films, which will be rolled out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals, and beloved cinematic moments, offering fans across the globe the chance to watch their favorite films at home.

Which Films Will Arrive On Netflix As Part Of Its Partnership With YRF?

In honor of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday weekend, nine of his most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Chak De India, will arrive on Netflix on November 1, 2025. Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, will start streaming from December 27 onwards to commemorate Bhaijaan’s birthday.

Beginning November 14, classic Yash Raj Films titles, including Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe, and Silsila, will be available for audiences seeking timeless cinematic experiences. Meanwhile, fans waiting to relive the magic of Ranveer Singh will be able to stream his much-loved films, including Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre, and Gunday, from December 5, celebrating a decade of unforgettable characters and Baba’s blockbuster energy.

Ideal for the festive mood, 34 films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will stream across the holiday season, with two films premiering daily from December 12 to 28. The celebration will continue into 2026.

Starting February 7, 2026, a Valentine’s week collection featuring eight beloved romance stories, including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Salaam Namaste, will be released for audiences to enjoy during the season of love. Fans can also look forward to YRF’s blockbuster franchises, like the adrenaline-fueled Dhoom trilogy (streaming from November 28, 2025) and the gripping Mardaani series (January 22, 2026).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

What Did Yash Raj Films CEO Say About YRF’s Partnership With Netflix?

Reflecting on YRF‘s enduring legacy and its new chapter with Netflix, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said, “For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories. We are deeply humbled by the love and trust that audiences have showered on our movies.”

“Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated. These films have defined dreams, inspired generations and carried the heartbeat of Indian storytelling to the world and we are proud for them to have a home on Netflix,” he added.

“Our library is more than a collection of iconic films, it’s a gateway to five decades of culture, creativity, and passion. We’re thrilled that this legacy will now find new audience and speak to new generations globally on Netflix,” Widhani concluded.

This partnership grants Netflix viewers exclusive access to some of YRF’s most iconic films, further enriching the platform’s diverse library of Indian cinema. More than just a content deal, it’s a celebration of over five decades of storytelling excellence – a legacy that has defined Indian cinema, influenced pop culture across South Asia, and touched audiences around the world.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Dining With The Kapoors OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch The Special Featuring Bollywood’s Legendary ‘Khandaan’?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News