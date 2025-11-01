Shah Rukh Khan, popularly referred to as the “King Khan” of Bollywood, has won the hearts of people all over the world with his charisma and acting abilities. His fan following worldwide is a testament to his unparalleled popularity. Interestingly, his name was once mentioned in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project, showing just how far his influence has reached.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mention In Ms. Marvel

In the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel, there is one delightful scene that surprises Bollywood audiences. The title character, Kamala Khan, is riding in a car with her buddies when the topic of Bollywood films arises. One of the characters says they only enjoy classics like Baazigar. Kamala then adds, “It’s not a surprise you like Baazigar. It’s SRK’s best work. Though most people say DDLJ,” another friend in the car joins in, agreeing that Baazigar is also his favorite.

No such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan film. Episode two of #MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/X9Syqjg1hY — Ms. Marvel⚡ (@msmarvel) June 18, 2022

This brief moment is an example of how deeply Shah Rukh’s work has resonated with people all around the world. The authors of Ms. Marvel obviously wanted to incorporate a cultural reference that has appealed to people everywhere. The scene became a talking point among fans, indicating the way SRK’s charm has left its stamp beyond Indian films.

Apart from being mentioned in Ms. Marvel, his song from Swades was also featured in Deadpool 2. Even Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch has appreciated SRK’s talent and supported the idea of him being part of the MCU.

Reports About SRK & Marvel Collaboration

Over the past few months, rumors have circulated that Shah Rukh Khan may soon collaborate with Marvel Studios on a future project. The news started after a popular Marvel scooper handle, @MarvelLeaks22, posted SRK’s picture and suggested that talks are in progress. As per the post, the project being negotiated has nothing to do with Avengers: Doomsday, which is already underway.

If this collaboration comes through, it would make SRK one of the few Indian stars to officially appear in the Marvel universe, alongside Farhan Akhtar, Harish Patel, and Mohan Kapur.

