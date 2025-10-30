Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has consistently captivated audiences with its unique blend of scares and humor. Following the success of Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2, the franchise’s latest chapter, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thamma, is now playing in theaters. But how does it fare in comparison on IMDb? Which of these five films holds the highest IMDb rating, and where does Thamma stand? Let’s find out.

Thamma vs Maddock Horror Comedy Universe – IMDb Ratings Compared

As of now, here’s how the IMDb user ratings stack up for all five films in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe:

Stree (2018): 7.5/10 Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank (2024): 6.9/10 Bhediya (2022): 6.7/10 Thamma (2025): 6.5/10 Munjya (2024): 6.3/10

Among the five, the first film, Stree, remains the highest-rated entry with a 7.5 score, followed by Stree 2’s 6.9. Currently, Thamma holds an IMDb rating of 6.5/10, placing it just above Munjya and behind the other films in the Maddock horror-comedy universe.

Thamma – Box Office Comparison With the Franchise

Following its theatrical release on October 21, 2025, Thamma earned ₹25.11 crores on its first day in India. So far, the film has collected 153.20 crores (worldwide gross), and its box office run is still underway. Here’s how it compares to the other four films in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe:

Stree 2: 884.45 crores Stree: 180.76 crores Munjya: 131.26 crores Bhediya: 91.19 crores

As the above numbers indicate, Thamma has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of Bhediya and Munjya, while currently trailing behind Stree and the franchise’s record-breaking hit, Stree 2.

Thamma – Plot & Cast

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the comedy-horror thriller follows Alok (Ayushmann Khurrana), a small-time journalist who stumbles into the supernatural world of vampire-like creatures called Betaal after encountering the mysterious Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna). It also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Thamma – Official Trailer

