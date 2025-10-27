The big Diwali release, Thamma, enjoyed a solid boost due to the festive season, and even after Diwali ended, it has maintained a good pace at ticket windows. It is enjoying the traction in big cities, which has helped it post a strong total. In the meantime, it has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana’s fastest century at the Indian box office as the film entered the 100 crore club in just 6 days. With this century, the actor has managed to overtake Shahid Kapoor and Sunny Deol in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market.

Thamma’s century at the Indian box office benefits Ayushmann Khurrana!

Before Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana had 450 points to his credit, and now, with his latest release entering the 100 crore club, he has been credited with 100 points more. His current tally stands at 550 points, and he has moved up two spots. With a total of 550 points, he surpassed Shahid Kapoor (500 points) and Sunny Deol (500 points), moving from 16th position to 13th position.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently placed below Rajkummar Rao, who has a tally of 700 points. Let’s see if the actor makes any further gains with Thamma.

Breakdown of Ayushmann’s 500 points is here:

5 films in the 100 crore club: Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Dream Girl 2, and Thamma = 500 points

1 film in the top 10 Bollywood grossers in the overseas market: Andhadhun = 50 points

Total – 550 points

To know more, visit the Koimoi Star Ranking.

