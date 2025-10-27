Ahaan Pandy and Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara was the ultimate dark horse of Bollywood in 2025. It emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film at the domestic box office, setting new benchmarks for romantic movies. Mohitu Suri’s directorial also concluded its run in North America, close to Chhaava. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Saiyaara at the North America Box Office (Final Update)

According to Venky Box Office, Saiyaara wrapped up its North America run, accumulating $6.22 million, which is approximately INR 54.67 crores. This includes $3.72 million from the US box office, while the remaining sum comes from Canada ($2.49 million).

Saiyaara performed far better than Mahavatar Narsimha, which accumulated $1.95 million (INR 17.18 crores) at the North American box office. When compared, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s romantic drama earned almost 219% higher collection.

Misses beating Chhaava by an inch!

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 in North America. It accumulated lifetime earnings of $6.41 million in the overseas market. Saiyaara missed out on surpassing that mark by a margin of only $190K (approximately INR 1.6 crores).

However, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama stayed way ahead of Salman Khan’s Sikandar, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5, among other Bollywood biggies of 2025.

Saiyaara North America Box Office Summary (Closing Collection)

US: $3.72 million

Canada: $2.49 million

Total: $6.22 million

More about the Bollywood romantic drama

Saiyaara marked the Bollywood debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin, Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda. It also featured Varun Badola, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Alam Khan, and Rajesh Kumar, among others in the supporting cast. The romantic drama was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. It was produced by Yash Raj Films.

Saiyaara is the highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film of all time in India as well as worldwide.

