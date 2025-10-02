It has been three weeks, but Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara refuses to slow down on Netflix. The film, in almost 18 – 20 days, has managed to garner 10 million views on the OTT platform, making a spot in the top 10 for the third week in a row.

Surpasses Every Single Theatrical Film Except One

The romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri has managed to axe every single Bollywood film in the list of the top 10 most-viewed theatrical films on Netflix, except for Ajay Devgn‘s Raid 2, which registered 12.3 million views in its lifetime.

Saiyaara OTT Verdict Week 3

According to data by Netflix from September 22 to September 28, Saiyaara garnered a viewership of 1.5 million on Netflix against 3.7 million viewing hours in its third week and secured the 7th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the German-Turkish rom-com She Said Maybe, which was at number 1 for a continuous second week.

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Bollywood films on OTT, after they finished their theatrical run.

Raid 2: 12.3 Million Saiyaara: 10 Million (in 3 weeks) Jaat: 9.4 Million Deva: 8.7 Million The Diplomat: 7.6 Million Sikandar: 6.7 Million Chhaava: 5.5 Million Maa: 5.4 Million Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million Tehran: 4 Million

Saiyaara OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 2.3 million | 5 million viewing hours | Rank 5

Week 2: 3 million | 6.6 million viewing hours | Rank 4

Week 3: 1.5 million | 3.7 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Total: 10 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

