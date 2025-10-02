Saiyaara OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ahaan Panday - Aneet Padda Axe Every Single Theatrical Bollywood Film On Netflix Except 1
Saiyaara OTT Verdict (Week 3): Ahaan Panday – Aneet Padda Nail Yet Another Record On Netflix! (Photo Credit –Facebook)

It has been three weeks, but Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara refuses to slow down on Netflix. The film, in almost 18 – 20 days, has managed to garner 10 million views on the OTT platform, making a spot in the top 10 for the third week in a row.

Surpasses Every Single Theatrical Film Except One

The romantic drama helmed by Mohit Suri has managed to axe every single Bollywood film in the list of the top 10 most-viewed theatrical films on Netflix, except for Ajay Devgn‘s Raid 2, which registered 12.3 million views in its lifetime.

Saiyaara OTT Verdict Week 3

According to data by Netflix from September 22 to September 28, Saiyaara garnered a viewership of 1.5 million on Netflix against 3.7 million viewing hours in its third week and secured the 7th spot in the globally trending list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix, which is ruled by the German-Turkish rom-com She Said Maybe, which was at number 1 for a continuous second week.

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Bollywood films on OTT, after they finished their theatrical run.

  1. Raid 2: 12.3 Million
  2. Saiyaara: 10 Million (in 3 weeks)
  3. Jaat: 9.4 Million
  4. Deva: 8.7 Million
  5. The Diplomat: 7.6 Million
  6. Sikandar: 6.7 Million
  7. Chhaava: 5.5 Million
  8. Maa: 5.4 Million
  9. Mahavatar Narsimha: 5.3 Million
  10. Tehran: 4 Million

Saiyaara OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the romantic drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

  • Week 1: 2.3 million | 5 million viewing hours | Rank 5
  • Week 2: 3 million | 6.6 million viewing hours | Rank 4
  • Week 3: 1.5 million | 3.7 million viewing hours | Rank 7

Total: 10 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

