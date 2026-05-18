Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious historical epic, Raja Shivaji, has written a chapter for itself in the history books of Indian Cinema. The film, which has been performing with a really good momentum since day one, completed its third weekend at the box office, showing zero signs of slowing down. After 17 days, the film stands at a massive global total of 114.75 crore gross collection worldwide.

Helmed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Bhagyashree, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman Khan in a very special cameo. Produced by Riteish Deshmukh, the film has been the actor’s dream project for a long time, and finally, it has achieved massive milestones at the box office.

Raja Shivaji Worldwide Box Office Records

Decoding Raja Shivaji’s box office success, we have compiled five major records broken by the film, which has helped the Marathi Film Industry and Riteish Deshmukh’s career and record books specifically. Scroll down to read about these five major milestones!

Highest Grossing Marathi Film Of Riteish Deshmukh’s Career

Surpassing Ved, the historical epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film has become the highest-grossing Marathi film of Riteish Deshmukh’s career.

The Highest-Grossing Marathi Film in History!

For nearly a decade, Nagraj Manjule’s romantic masterpiece Sairat sat comfortably on the throne as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time with a lifetime gross collection of 110 crore worldwide. Raja Shivaji has officially surpassed the number with a worldwide gross of 114.75 crore, crowning itself as the number 1 highest-grossing Marathi film ever.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Raja Shivaji: 114.75 crore Sairat: 110 crore Baipan Bhari Deva: 92 crore Ved: 75.5 crore Natsamrat: 50 crore Pawankhind: 44.5 crore Lai Bhaari: 41 crore Katyar Kalkat Ghusali: 40 crore Dagadi Chawl: 37 crore Timepass: 33 crore

2nd Marathi Film To Hit 100 Crore!

While Bollywood and South Indian film industries regularly celebrate the triple-digit club, it remains an incredibly rare achievement for regional Marathi cinema. Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic is the second film in the history of Marathi cinema to cross the monumental 100-crore mark worldwide, after Sairat.

Tenth 100 Crore Film of Riteish Deshmukh’s Career

For Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji marks a personal victory. This historical drama has officially become the 10th 100-crore grosser of his illustrious career! While his previous nine centuries came from massive multi-starrer Bollywood commercial films, hitting the milestone with a self-directed regional film is a phenomenal achievement.

Riteish Deshmukh’s Top 10 Highest Grossers

The period film has effortlessly marched into the actor’s all-time Top 10 global earners, comfortably surpassing Humshakals.

Check out the highest-grossing film of Riteish Deshmukh’s career globally (Gross Collection Worldwide)

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore Raja Shivaji: 114.75 crore Humshakals: 105.28 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 93.1 crore

India Gross Collection: 109.85 crore

Budget: 75 crore

Profit: 18.10 crore

ROI%: 24.13%

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.9 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 114.75 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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