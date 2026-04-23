Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, gears up for its big release next Friday (May 1). Yes, it is arriving in theaters on the Maharashtra Din/ Labor Day holiday, thus securing an additional benefit. The film was announced long ago, but over the years, several changes occurred, and none other than Riteish himself donned the director’s hat. Since his directorial debut, Ved, was a massive success, expectations are high for his next, and it seems the biggie is heading for a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office.

Raja Shivaji targets a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office

Recently, the film’s trailer was released online, and it received mixed reviews from viewers. Only Ajay-Atul’s music is being praised unanimously, while the rest of the aspects have received mixed responses. Nonetheless, it’ll still pull off some sort of a start, mainly due to its concept, the star cast, and the holiday factor. Riteish’s goodwill among the Marathi audience will definitely come into play.

Raja Shivaji is a bilingual film, shot simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. While in the Marathi language, it is set to record one of the biggest openings of all time, the start of the Hindi version is expected to be fair. Yes, the presence of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan (in a cameo) will attract footfalls, but overall, there’s not much buzz among the Hindi audience.

Can it enter the top 5 Hindi openers of 2026?

To enter the top 5 Hindi openings of 2025 at the Indian box office, Raja Shivaji must surpass Ikkis, which opened at 7.28 crore net and holds the fifth spot. While the magnum opus enjoys the holiday benefit, it is unlikely to surpass Ikkis with Hindi numbers. So, an entry into the top 5 Hindi openers of the year looks out of reach. Let’s see if the film proves us wrong; we’ll get a better idea once pre-sales open.

Take a look at the top 5 Hindi openers of 2026 (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 140 crore (Hindi version) Border 2 – 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Ikkis – 7.28 crore

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