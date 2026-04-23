Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, is the next big release of Mollywood in 2026. With two legends coming together, the excitement among movie buffs is extremely high, and undoubtedly, it is heading for a solid start at the Indian box office. So far, Aadu 3 and Vaazha 2 have managed strong starts, and now the upcoming biggie is likely to overtake both by a huge margin. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Mohanlal and Mammootty reunite after 17 years

We hardly see the two biggest superstars of a particular film industry working together, but Mollywood movie buffs have been lucky enough to enjoy the mega collaboration several times. Yes, we’re talking about Mohanlal and Mammootty, who have shared the screen on many occasions. Watching them together had always been a treat, and now, after over one and a half decades, the duo is back, and fans are pumped up.

Mohanlal and Mammotty last appeared in the film Twenty:20 in full-fledged roles, released in 2008. Now, with Patriot, they have reunited after a 17-year gap, and the trade is expecting a rocking start at the Indian box office and overseas as well. It could be said that the film will clock the biggest Mollywood opening of 2026 like a cakewalk.

Patriot is all set to score Mollywood’s biggest start in 2026!

As of now, Aadu 3 holds the record for the biggest Mollywood opening of 2026 at the Indian box office with 5.95 crore net. Patriot will easily surpass this and is likely to open in double digits. Once the advance booking opens, it’ll get much easier to predict the range of collections on day 1.

More about the film

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company, Kichappus Entertainments, C R Saleem Productions, and Blue Tigers London. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on May 1.

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