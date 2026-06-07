All solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have so far delivered excellent box-office performance. While Spider-Man: Homecoming earned $881 million worldwide, Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $1.133 billion and $1.921 billion, respectively, at the global box office. Collectively, the three films have earned a staggering $3.935 billion worldwide, with a $1.312 billion average global gross per film.

So, naturally, fans and industry observers can’t wait to see how the next installment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, performs at the box office. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame), the highly anticipated movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, just two weeks after Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy actioner, The Odyssey.

Now, let’s take a look at how much theatrical profit Brand New Day must generate to surpass the box office profit figures of the last five MCU movies.

Last 5 MCU Films – Worldwide Earnings & Budget

First, let’s see how much the last five MCU films earned at the worldwide box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo, along with their estimated budgets and break-even points (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Worldwide Earnings : $521.9 million

: $521.9 million Budget: $200 million

$200 million Break-Even: $500 million

2. Thunderbolts* (2025)

Worldwide Earnings : $382.4 million

: $382.4 million Budget: $180 million

$180 million Break-Even: $450 million

3. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

Worldwide Earnings : $415.1 million

: $415.1 million Budget: $180 million

$180 million Break-Even: $450 million

4. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Worldwide Earnings : $1.338 billion

: $1.338 billion Budget: $537 million

$537 million Break-Even: $1.343 billion

5. The Marvels (2023)

Worldwide Earnings : $206.1 million

: $206.1 million Budget: $270 million

$270 million Break-Even: $675 million

What The Above Numbers Indicate For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

As can be seen from the above figures, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was able to generate a theatrical profit ($21.9 million). Keeping in mind Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s massive buzz and the fact that Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies have generated a per-film average worldwide gross of roughly $1.312 billion, the upcoming installment should comfortably surpass the theatrical profits of the last five MCU films. But the final outcome will become clear only after its theatrical release.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Crack Sony’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Of All Time?

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