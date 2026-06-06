Since the last three MCU films, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, did not perform at the worldwide box office as expected, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is being viewed by many fans as the film that could put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in form at the box office. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fame), the Tom Holland-starrer superhero movie is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026, just two weeks after Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy actioner, The Odyssey.

Tom Holland’s Solo Spider-Man Films – Box Office Performance

Until now, we have seen three solo Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland in the lead: Spider-Man: Homecoming ($881 million), Spider-Man: Far from Home ($1.133 billion), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.921 billion). It will be interesting to see whether Brand New Day can outgross all three installments in worldwide earnings.

With less than eight weeks left for its arrival, let’s take a look at how much Spider-Man: Brand New Day would need to earn worldwide to crack Sony’s top five highest-grossing movies of all time at the global box office.

Sony’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films (Worldwide)

Here is a list of the top five highest-grossing Sony films and their worldwide totals according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $1.921 billion Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): $1.133 billion Skyfall (2012): $1.109 billion Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017): $962.5 million Spider-Man 3 (2007): $887.4 million

What These Numbers Indicate For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

From the above numbers, it is clear that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the highest-grossing Sony release so far. However, for Tom Holland’s Brand New Day to crack Sony’s top five highest-grossers, it just needs to beat Spider-Man 3’s $887.4 million global haul.

Considering the film’s massive buzz and the fact that Tom Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies have generated a per-film average worldwide gross of roughly $1.312 billion, it looks like Spider-Man: Brand New Day will comfortably surpass the $887.4 million figure and crack Sony’s top five highest-grossing films of all time at the global box office. That said, the film’s final worldwide total will become clear only after its theatrical release on July 31.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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