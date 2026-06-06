After the impressive box office success of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, Amazon MGM will now be hoping that their next 2026 release, Masters of the Universe, performs well in theaters. In terms of critical reception, Travis Knight’s fantasy action film currently holds a 71% critics’ score and a significantly higher 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as He-Man, the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

Since Masters of the Universe reportedly has a $170 million production budget, it needs to earn around $425 million worldwide to reach its theatrical break-even point, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. However, to hit that crucial benchmark, the film would need to reach three key box-office milestones. Read on to find out what they are.

1. Exceeds $30-40 Million Domestic Weekend Projections

According to the latest projection by Box Office Pro, Masters of the Universe is tracking for a $30-40 million domestic opening. For the Nicholas Galitzine starrer to quickly reach the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, it should ideally exceed these estimates and earn more than $50-60 million in North America in its opening weekend.

If it manages to pull off a 3.5x multiplier, it could aim for a strong domestic total in the $175-200 million range during its theatrical run, which could help the film cross its break-even point.

2. $225-250 Million International Earnings

For Masters of the Universe to cross the estimated $425 million break-even threshold, it would need strong support from overseas markets. If the film finishes its domestic run in the $150-175 million range, it would need to earn at least $225-250 million from international markets. In that case, it will be well-positioned to reach, and potentially surpass, its break-even point.

3. Positive Word-of-Mouth & Under 40-50% Weekend Drops

For any film to consistently register weekend drops of 40-50%, it usually needs strong word of mouth among moviegoers. Although Masters of the Universe has already received a positive response from critics, it would also need to get the audience on its side, because strong word-of-mouth can do wonders for a film’s steady long-term box office performance. If Masters of the Universe posts minimum weekend drops, it could enter a strong position to surpass the $425 million mark.

On that note, let’s hope and keep our fingers crossed that Masters of the Universe not only reaches but surpasses its theatrical break-even threshold and becomes a box office success. That said, the film’s long-term box office performance will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Masters of the Universe About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family and defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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