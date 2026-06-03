Masters of the Universe is releasing this Friday, and the opening-weekend projections have been in the news for a while. Nicholas Galitzine is playing the title character in the He-Man movie, and he had another release this year, The Sheep Detectives. Therefore, a comparison will be made between the box-office performances of both films. We are starting by comparing the box-office projection for the upcoming movie to the debut-weekend collection of The Sheep Detectives in this article. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much did The Sheep Detectives earn on its domestic opening weekend?

The Sheep Detectives was released last month and is still running in the theaters. The family drama stars Hugh Jackman and features an ensemble cast, including Nicholas Galitzine. It collected $15.08 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. It has been in cinemas for 25 days now, and according to Box Office Mojo, it has collected $55.2 million so far, and is still counting.

Masters of the Universe domestic debut projections against The Sheep Detectives

According to media reports, Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine as the title character, is tracking to earn between $25 million and $30 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend. The film will thus surpass The Sheep Detectives’ opening weekend gross by a significant margin. It will thus register the biggest opening of the year for the English actor.

Masters of the Universe is to date the biggest project in Galitzine’s career. It is clashing with Scary Movie 6, which is returning after years. With the nostalgia factor and the long-standing popularity of the parody film franchise, Galitzine’s movie might struggle at the box office. However, they both have distinct target audiences and might succeed with strong word of mouth.

What is Masters of the Universe about?

The film follows Prince Adam as he returns to his home planet, Eternia, to take his destiny as He-Man and save his home from the evil forces of Skeletor. Directed by Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe, featuring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, alongside Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin, and Idris Elba, will be released on June 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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