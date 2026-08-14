Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales: Emraan Hashmi’s Film Is Roaring On Friday!(Photo Credit – YouTube)

The return of Shivam Pandit is not just nostalgic; it is creating an absolute rampage at the ticket windows on the opening day! Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is having no impact of the clash with Batwara 1947, since Emraan Hashmi’s romantic drama is flying high with almost 3.4 tickets being sold every single second on Friday!

After dominating pre-sales throughout the week and beating big competitors by a huge margin, the pace of the real-time Friday booking of the film on BookMyShow is already screaming a victory for Vishesh Bhatt Films! Between 6 AM and 2 PM on its opening day, the film has already surpassed 100K in ticket sales!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1 BMS Sales

On its opening day, August 14, Awarapan 2 registered a ticket sale of 100,650 on BMS in 8 hours, till 2 PM. This clearly means that Emraan Hashmi‘s film has been selling almost 209 tickets every single minute on BMS. The word-of-mouth for the film is also positive, which means it will eventually grow as well!

The film witnessed a sensational pre-sales where it surpassed heavyweights like Sikandar and Dhurandhar on BookMyShow (BMS). In fact, it surpassed the pre-sales of almost every single Bollywood film of 2026, except for Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. The rapid rate at which tickets are being snapped up on release day confirms that the film is heading toward a flying Day 1 box office opening!

Awarapan 2 capitalized on its strong bookings to build a strong day-1 momentum. Supported by positive audience feedback and a long weekend frame, Emraan Hashmi’s tragic action drama is poised for a superb opening-day performance. Clearly, he is standing way off from the impact of the clash!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: How Much Does Emraan Hashmi’s Film Need To Be A Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News