Awarapan 2 Box Office: Required Collection For Emraan Hashmi’s Film To Become A Success ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The D-day is here as the much-awaited Awarapan 2 has arrived in theaters. Although the film failed to impress with its promotional assets (except the teaser), it has left everyone stunned with advance booking numbers. Given the buzz it is enjoying on the ground and social media, the 20 crore net opening is locked at the Indian box office. With such a start, the film is poised to become a success within the first two days. Surprised, right? Here’s all you need to know about its budget and the target collection required to attain success!

One of the biggest problems Bollywood is currently facing is overbudgeting films. Lately, we have seen several films fail due to their big budgets, even though they fetched decent to good collections. In this particular area, Bhatts have always been smart, keeping their films’ costs under control. The same strategy is working in favor of their latest film as well.

What is the budget of Awarapan 2?

Despite Awarapan 2 being a sequel, the makers kept the budget controlled. Even though there’s no official word about its cost, it has been learned that the film was made on an estimated budget of 45 crore. Considering the cost, it seems the sequel is set to be a massive success, given the buzz it is enjoying.

How much does the film need to become a box office success?

Against the cost of 45 crore, Awarapan 2 needs to earn 45 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Anything above 45 crore net will make it a clean success. Given the advance booking worth 8.57 crore gross and an expected strong spot bookings, the film targets a start of 20 crore net or more. So, it is all set to recover almost half of its target collection on the first day itself, and by tomorrow, the Emraan Hashmi starrer is likely to become a success.

Emraan Hashmi is set to deliver a success after a long time!

For those who don’t know, Emraan Hashmi‘s last successful film was Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, which released in 2015. So, after 10 years, the actor is set to deliver a much-needed box office success with Awarapan 2. Hopefully, it’ll emerge as a blockbuster success.

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