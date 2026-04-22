Emraan Hashmi continues to age with grace, only sharpening his on-screen presence over the years. Unfortunately, in terms of box office success, he’s been going through a rough patch for a long time. He had a potential blockbuster like Tiger 3 in the kitty, but the film underperformed. Now, in 2026, he’s likely to deliver his much-needed clean success at the Indian box office with the highly anticipated Awarapan 2.

Emraan Hashmi’s last successful film came in 2015

Once upon a time, Emraan was at the height of his glory, dubbed the box office hit machine. Yes, you read that right! The actor was considered to be one of the most bankable Bollywood stars. The period between 2008 and 2012 was a peak period for Emraan, who delivered more than half a dozen successes. However, afterward, his run was highly inconsistent, and he eventually stopped delivering successful films.

For those who don’t know, Emraan Hashmi’s last successful film was Hamari Adhuri Kahani, released in 2015. It was a decent success, securing a plus verdict. Post that, he delivered not one or two but twelve theatrical failures: Azhar, Raaz: Reboot, Baadshaho, Why Cheat India, The Body, Mumbai Saga, Chehre, Selfiee, Tiger 3, Ground Zero, They Call Him OG, and Haq.

Emraan set to bounce back with Awarapan 2

After Haq’s failure, Emraan Hashmi is making his return to the big screen with Awarapan 2. Given the cult status of Awarapan, the excitement and buzz for the sequel are really high. Even with average content, the film can fetch massive numbers at the Indian box office, and it looks like a guaranteed blockbuster.

Considering its romance genre, Awarapan 2 is likely to be made on a controlled budget, which will be easily covered in the first few days of its theatrical run. So, it’s one of those rare films that look like a big hit on arrival, and if the makers get it right with the music, the sky will be the limit, as Saiyaara showed us the potential of romantic movies.

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