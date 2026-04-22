Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi led Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy made the most of the discounted Tuesday, recovering 69% of its total budget. It is now close to entering the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 report!
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5
According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla collected 9.30 crore on day 5. Priyadarshan’s directorial witnessed a 15% jump, courtesy of the discounted Tuesday. There is barely any competition at the ticket windows, which is helping it easily drive footfall amid positive word of mouth. It is successfully co-existing alongside Dhurandhar 2, which is now earning on the lower end.
The total box office collection in India reaches 82.65 crore net after 5 days. Bhooth Bangla is reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crore. The makers have recovered 69% of the estimated investments. It is on the right track to emerge as a success by the second weekend.
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Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Paid Previews: 4 crore
- Day 1: 14.31 crore
- Day 2: 21.74 crore
- Day 3: 25.60 crore
- Day 4: 8.10 crore
- Day 5: 9.30 crore
Total: 82.65 crore
Bhooth Bangla is set to surpass O’Romeo
Shahid Kapoor’s 2026 release O’Romeo collected 83.35 crore in its lifetime and became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Today, Akshay Kumar starrer will surpass that mark and officially enter the top 3.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 82.65 crore (5 days)
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
- The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore
- Ikkis: 36.25 crore
- Assi: 11.42 crore
- Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore
- Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 5 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 82.65 crore
- Budget recovery: 69%
- India gross: 97.52 crore
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