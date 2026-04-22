Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi led Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a steady run at the Indian box office. The fantasy horror-comedy made the most of the discounted Tuesday, recovering 69% of its total budget. It is now close to entering the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the official update, Bhooth Bangla collected 9.30 crore on day 5. Priyadarshan’s directorial witnessed a 15% jump, courtesy of the discounted Tuesday. There is barely any competition at the ticket windows, which is helping it easily drive footfall amid positive word of mouth. It is successfully co-existing alongside Dhurandhar 2, which is now earning on the lower end.

The total box office collection in India reaches 82.65 crore net after 5 days. Bhooth Bangla is reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crore. The makers have recovered 69% of the estimated investments. It is on the right track to emerge as a success by the second weekend.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Paid Previews: 4 crore

Day 1: 14.31 crore

Day 2: 21.74 crore

Day 3: 25.60 crore

Day 4: 8.10 crore

Day 5: 9.30 crore

Total: 82.65 crore

Bhooth Bangla is set to surpass O’Romeo

Shahid Kapoor’s 2026 release O’Romeo collected 83.35 crore in its lifetime and became the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Today, Akshay Kumar starrer will surpass that mark and officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1141 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Bhooth Bangla: 82.65 crore (5 days) Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 82.65 crore

Budget recovery: 69%

India gross: 97.52 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office: Set To Make History In The Romance Genre Despite A Clash With Sunny Deol’s Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News