The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has concluded its box office run. Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial was released only in India on February 27, 2026. starrer enjoyed a 7-week run in theatres and emerged as a success. Scroll below for the closing collection.

How much did The Kerala Story 2 earn at the box office?

The Kerala Story sequel opened to mixed reviews. It also suffered another major blow due to a brief interim stay by the Kerala High Court, which affected footfall on the opening day. Despite all the roadblocks, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial managed a favorable run for the first three weeks. Post that, it got massively impacted by Dhurandhar 2.

The total box office collection in India has concluded at 52.25 crore net. The Kerala Story 2 was made on a budget of 28 crore. It has raked in returns of 24.25 crore in around 45 days of its theatrical journey. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 86.60%. It is a plus affair!

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Week 5 – 31 lakh

Week 6 – 17 lakh

Week 7 – 11 lakh

Total – 52.25 crore

5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

While the expectations were much higher, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha’s film wrapped up as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It missed surpassing Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore) by an inch.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1117.75 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore Assi: 11.42 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Tu Yaa Main: 7.2 crore Rahu Ketu: 6.37 crore

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 52.25 crore

ROI: 24.25 crore

ROI: 86.60%

India gross: 61.65 crore

Verdict: Plus

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