Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 has joined the 1100 crore club. The spy-action thriller sequel is close to hitting 400% profit at the Indian box office. It has also recorded the second-highest fourth weekend in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 25 update!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 25

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 earned 15.5 crore on day 25 across all languages. It witnessed another respectable jump from the 14 crore garnered on the previous day. It will enjoy a free way for another 3 days, until the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla.

The fourth weekend total reaches 36.75 crore net. It has recorded the 2nd highest fourth weekend collection in Hindi cinema, surpassing Pushpa 2 (29.50 crore). Aditya Dhar’s directorial is only behind the OG Dhurandhar (61.9 crore). The cumulative total in India stands at 1117.75 crore net, across the five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 14 crore

Day 25: 15.5 crore

Total: 1117.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2 set to clock 400% profits!

Ranveer Singh’s sequel is made on a reported budget of 225 crore. In 25 days, the makers have registered returns of a staggering 892.75 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 396.77%.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026. The returns will soon touch the 400%.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 25 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1117.75 crore

ROI: 892.75 crore

ROI%: 396.77%

India gross: 1318.94 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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