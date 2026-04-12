Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 is unstoppable even at the North America box office. The spy action thriller sequel is the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is now chasing the $30 million milestone. But will Dacoit’s arrival impact its run? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Dhurandhar 2 North America Box Office Collection Day 23

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge amassed $27.7 million in North America. Aditya Dhar’s film remained the second choice of audience earning $179K on day 23. Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit has now taken over the first spot with $246K on the opening day. The hold remained fantastic, despite its entry into the fourth weekend.

Dhurandhar 2 is also facing competition from other Indian releases like Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) and Vaazha 2. That’s not it; there’s also an intense battle against Hoppers, Project Hail Mary, The Drama, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, among other Hollywood releases.

Can it clock the $30 million milestone in North America?

Ranveer Singh starrer was the first Indian film in history to clock the $25 million mark in North America. All eyes are on whether the Eid 2026 release can set new benchmarks by clocking the $30 million feat. It is only $2.3 million away but there’s strong competition with Dacoit.

The second weekend boost is expected to push it closer to the target. Furthermore, if it maintains a steady pace during the weekdays, Dhurandhar 2 can comfortably touch the $30 million mark.

Needless to say, Aditya Dhar’s sequel is already the biggest Indian success in North America. In only 23 days, it stands almost 36% higher than Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which earlier held the title of highest-grossing film.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24: Enters 1700 Crore Club, Set To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Ever!

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