Adivi Sesh is back at the box office, and as expected, he is bringing the numbers with him! After a decent start, his latest outing, Dacoit, has shown steady hold on its second day. If the early trends are to go by, Adivi Sesh has successfully managed to pull the audience into the gritty world of his revenge drama. However, it is too soon to predict the future of the film!

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, the film witnessed a healthy upward trend on Saturday. After a decent Day 1, the film registered a growth of approximately 6.9% on Day 2. This is a significant hold of this genre, as the word-of-mouth for the film is mixed!

Dacoit Box Office Day 2 Estimates

As per the early trends, Dacoit has collected in the range of 7 – 7.5 crore on its second day, Saturday, April 11. This brings the 2-day total to a steady 13.5 – 14 crore in India. The film held its ground across the Telugu states with consistent occupancy across 3,734 shows in India.

With its 2-day collectionAdivi Sesh‘s film has already managed to crash into the Top 10 list of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026. It has currently secured the 7th spot, surpassing films like Vishnu Vinyasam and Raakaasa.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 so far (India Net Collection).

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 220.99 crore The RajaSaab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.15 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju : 53.9 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: 17.15 crore Dacoit: 13.5 – 14 crore * ( 2-days ) Vishnu Vinyasam: 12.53 crore Raakaasa: 11.75 crore* Biker: 11.32 crore*

* denotes the film is still running in the theaters

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dacoit Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Adivi Sesh & Mrunal Thakur’s Revenge Drama Hits 3 Major Opening Records!

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