Adivi Sesh has proved that his box office pull has some magic! His latest release, Dacoit: A Love Story, surviving the Dhurandhar wave, has managed to start on a decent note at the box office, and it has made its way to the fourth-best opening of 2026 for Tollywood. Combining gritty action with a raw romance, the film is performing well across the Telugu states.

The 4th Best Telugu Opening of 2026

The Tollywood box office in 2026 has been dominated by heavyweights, but Adivi Sesh has successfully entered the top 5. With a cumulative India net collection of 6.5 crore, it has pushed aside several mid-range contenders to secure the #4 spot.

Dacoit Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, April 10, Friday, Dacoit earned 6.5 crore net collection in India. The Telugu shows registered a healthy 41% occupancy, contributing 5.6 crore to the total. The Hindi dubbed version brought in 90 lakh. The occupancy for the Hindi version stayed at 12%.

Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur & Anurag Kashyap’s Last Openers

The revenge drama has surpassed the opening of the last theatrical releases of Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur, and Anurag Kashyap! It has successfully surpassed the Day 1 collection of HIT: The Second Case, which earned 6.4 crore.

Mrunal Thakur’s last theatrical release, Do Deewane Seher Mein, opened at 1.25 crore. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s last acting project, The Rifle Club, opened at 1.15 crore. With a good Day 1 in the bag, all eyes are now on Saturday and Sunday’s growth.

Check out the top 5 Tollywood openings of 2026 (India Net Collection)

The RajaSaab: 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.6 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 34.75 crore Dacoit: 6.5 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 5.5 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Advance Booking & Prediction: 2.16 Lakh Tickets Sold, Can It Beat Pushpa 2 On Fourth Saturday?

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