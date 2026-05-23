The box-office game is officially playing in Georgekutty’s favor, and Mohanlal is enjoying a smooth innings! We are only 72 hours into the theatrical release of Drishyam 3, and India’s favorite suspense thriller franchise has already rewritten history, becoming one of the fastest 100 crore films worldwide for Malayalam Cinema.

While the film has surpassed the 100 crore mark within 72 hours, it has also turned the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally with a gross collection of 117 – 118 crore worldwide. In fact, it is also the third 100 crore grosser for Mollywood worldwide.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 3 Estimates

Drishyam 3 has managed to earn in the range of 13 – 13.5 crore on day 3, Saturday, May 23. This is still less than the opening day’s 15.85 crore, and the film will probably surpass the opening day number on its first Sunday. On the third day, Mohanlal’s film registered an occupancy of 50.2% over 5,185 shows.

With its massive 117-118 crore in three days, the film has completely rearranged the 2026 Mollywood hierarchy. Overseas, the film has hit a massive 70 crore gross collection in three days, performing way better than the domestic collection.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2 : 238.46 crore About The Franchise Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Drishyam 3: 117 – 118 crore* (in 3 days) Patriot: 80.51 crore Athiradi: 54.69 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam : 20.86 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore

About The Franchise

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph and rated 7.3 on IMDb, the official synopsis of Mohanlal’s film says, “Drishyam is about a man who goes to extreme lengths to save his family from punishment after the family commits an accidental crime. The second film is a gripping tale of an investigation and a family that is threatened by it. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time? Drishyam 3 follows Georgekutty as his life unfolds four-and-a-half years after the events of the previous film. “

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Box Office: Mohanlal Hits A 400 Crore Post-COVID Total With Drishyam 3 Turning His 5th Highest Grosser!

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