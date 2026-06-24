Drishyam 3 Box Office (Closing Collection)(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Drishyam 3 has done what very few franchise threequels do; it arrived with enormous expectations and delivered even bigger results. The Mohanlal-led crime thriller captivated audiences both in India and overseas from the very first day, and with a rewarding theatrical run, it has now concluded its journey at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Released to a thunderous opening, the film received mostly favorable reviews across the board, with Mohanlal’s performance and Jeethu Joseph’s tightly constructed narrative drawing widespread praise. Audiences, especially the Malayalam diaspora overseas, turned up in enormous numbers. Word of mouth was good, resulting in solid collections.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Drishyam 3 opened with one of Mollywood’s biggest-ever first days and multiplied impressively over its theatrical run. As per the final update, the film wrapped up at 110.36 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 130.22 crore gross. Overseas, the film scored a whopping 111.7 crore gross. Combining both, the closing collection at the worldwide box office stands at a landmark 241.92 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 110.36 crore

India gross – 130.22 crore

Overseas gross – 111.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 241.92 crore

Wraps up as Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time!

With 241.92 crore worldwide gross, Drishyam 3 has concluded its run as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time globally. It sits just above Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore).

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

1. Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore

2. L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore

3. Drishyam 3 – 241.92 crore

4. Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore

5. Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore

6. Thudarum – 237.76 crore

7. 2018 – 181 crore

8. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore

9. Aavesham – 156.48 crore

10. Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

Box office verdict of Drishyam 3

The Malayalam thriller was made on a reported budget of 50 crore. Against this cost, it earned 110.36 crore net in India, recording a return on investment of 60.36 crore. Calculated further, it equals 120.72% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 crore

India net collection – 110.36 crore

ROI – 60.36 crore

ROI% – 120.72%

Verdict – Hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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