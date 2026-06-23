Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama Deool Band 2 is nearing its saturation at the box office, after a super successful run. Snehal Tarde and Manoj Joshi starrer dropped below the 20 lakh mark on its fifth Monday. Scroll below for the day 33 report!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection

First things first, it is unlikely of Marathi films to enjoy such long run in theatres. Deool Band 2 continues to mint moolah in its fifth week, which is commendable. According to estimates, it collected 18 lakh on day 33. There was a 28% drop compared to 25 lakh garnered last Friday. It is also facing competition from Ghabadkund and Tumbadchi Manjula.

The cumulative total in India reaches 72.24 crore net. Made on a budget of 10 crore, Deool Band 2 has minted profits of 622% in 33 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 85.24 crore.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 30.2 crore

Week 2: 22.4 crore

Week 3: 11.15 crore

Week 4: 6.22 crore

Day 30: 25 lakh

Day 31: 96 lakh

Day 32: 88 lakh

Day 33: 18 lakh

Total: 72.24 crore

To miss the super-duper hit tag!

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the super-duper hit tag once it earns over 200% returns along with 100 crore+ collection in India. In the case of Deool Band 2, it has crossed the first requirement by leaps and bounds. However, the Marathi devotional drama will not be able to score a century. Thus, it will end its box office journey as a super-hit affair, which is also a massive achievement and deserves to be celebrated!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Day 33 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 72.24 crore

ROI: 62.24 crore

ROI%: 622%

India gross: 85.24 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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