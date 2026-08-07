The Odyssey India Box Office Collection Day 21 ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson’s The Odyssey is a huge success at the Indian box office. It has completed three weeks of its theatrical journey. Scroll below for the latest collection!

48% drop in the third week

According to estimates, The Odyssey collected 23.69 crore in its third week. On day 21, it earned 2.15 crore, witnessing a 8.51% drop in the last 24 hours. The momentum is commendable, considering competition from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It is now all set to enjoy the fourth weekend boost.

The cumulative total in India stands at 155.01 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 182.91 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net collection):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Week 3 – 23.69 crore

Total – 155.01 crore

8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time

The Odyssey had recently emerged as the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time. Its next target is to beat The Jungle Book (188 crore), which may stay out of the league.

But the epic action fantasy is Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film in the circuit, which is also a huge milestone!

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films in India (net):

Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 336 crore (8 days) Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 155.01 crore (21 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

The Odyssey India Box Office Day 21 Summary

Net collection: 155.01 crore

Gross collection: 182.91 crore

Here’s the detailed The Odyssey day-wise collection breakdown in India.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8: Axes Avengers: Endgame To Record The Highest Opening Week In Hollywood!

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