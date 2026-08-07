Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 8 Collection! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; Facebook )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has concluded its first week in India on a historic note. It recently became the fastest Hollywood film to enter the 300 crore club. The Marvel superhero flick has now recorded the highest opening week of all time, surpassing Avengers: Endgame by a huge margin. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Wraps up debut week on a fantastic note

According to estimates, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected 15 crore net, across all languages in India on day 8. Tom Holland and Zendaya’s film witnessed an 18% drop in the last 24 hours. It maintained a 15 crore+ streak throughout every single day since the big release on July 30, 2026. No Hollywood film has witnessed such a glorious run at the box office.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 336 crore net. At this pace, Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial will touch the 350 crore mark today! Including GST, the gross total stands at 396.46 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India in all versions (net collection):

Day 1: 61 crore

Day 2: 48.3 crore

Day 3: 70.8 crore

Day 4: 77.5 crore

Day 5: 23.3 crore

Day 6: 21.8 crore

Day 7: 18.3 crore

Day 8: 15 crore

Total: 336 crore

Highest opening week in the history of Hollywood!

Previously, MCU‘s 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame held the title of the biggest opening week at the Indian box office, with its 7-day total of 259.9 crore. With an impressive margin of 76.1 crore, the latest superhero flick has stolen the #1 spot.

Check out the biggest opening week collections of Hollywood at the Indian box office:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day: 336 crore (8-day) Avengers: Endgame: 259.9 crore Avatar: The Way Of Water: 190 crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 336 crore

India gross: 396.46 crore

Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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