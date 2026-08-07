Amit Trivedi Unsung Unreleased ( Photo Credit – Facebook )

Composer-singer Amit Trivedi is set to open the vault on songs that never found their way to audiences. Titled Unsung Unreleased, the six-track album will bring together compositions that remained unheard despite being created over the years.

For an artist like Trivedi, who has consistently redefined Indian music, this project marks a bold creative leap. Choosing a seldom-explored route, he has stayed true to his vision, creating something that reflects his passion for pushing music itself. It is a testament to the kind of fearlessness that has always set him apart.

Amit Trivedi’s Unsung Unreleased To Roll Out Six Never-Heard Songs

Amit Trivedi dropped a video introducing the endeavor. The first song from the album will be released on August 12, with the remaining five tracks rolling out every 15 days.

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The songs will premiere on AT Azaad, Trivedi’s independent music label and YouTube channel, while promotional content will be shared in collaboration across his and AT Azaad’s Instagram handles. The music will also be available across all major audio streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

The project marks another step in Trivedi’s efforts to build an independent catalog outside the film ecosystem through AT Azaad, the label he launched to release original music on his own terms.

Amit Trivedi Calls The Album A “Very Personal” Project

Speaking about the album, Amit Trivedi says, “Unsung Unreleased is very personal to me because these are songs I never stopped believing in. Every composer has music that remains unheard—not because it isn’t good enough, but because circumstances change. I always felt these songs deserved their moment. AT Azaad was created with the idea of giving music complete creative freedom, and this album perfectly represents that spirit. I’m excited, and honestly a little emotional, that these compositions will finally reach listeners after all these years.”

Over the years, Trivedi has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed soundtracks, but Unsung Unreleased shifts the focus to songs that remained behind the scenes. These tracks will finally be heard as a standalone body of work, untethered from any film release, allowing listeners to hear compositions that were created but never reached the public.

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