Brad Pitt Heart of the Beast ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Paramount Pictures unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette in which Pitt talks about “special experience” working with his German Shepherd co-star ahead of the film’s September 2026 release.

The first trailer for Heart of the Beast gave audiences their first glimpse of the film’s high-stakes survival thriller, and now Paramount Pictures has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes featurette, offering fans a candid look at the chemistry behind one of the film’s most compelling relationships.

Brad Pitt Opens Up About His German Shepherd Co-Star

The featurette spotlights the unexpected bond at the heart of the story between Brad Pitt and his canine co-star, Uber, the German Shepherd who plays Odin. The 62-year-old actor opens up about what he describes as a “special experience” working alongside the four-legged performer, even joking that Uber is the star of the film.

Heart Of The Beast Plot

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin(Uber), find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements. From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Heart Of The Beast Cast, Crew & Release Date

Also starring J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe, the film is written by Cameron Alexander, and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy as executive producers.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast arrives exclusively in cinemas across India on 25th September 2026.

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