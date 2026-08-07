Moana North America Box Office ( Photo Credit – Disney )

Moana Franchise – Critics’ Score Comparison

The first film in Disney’s Moana franchise was released in 2016 and received a stellar 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its 2024 sequel, Moana 2, currently holds a relatively modest 61% critics’ score, according to Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, the live-action Moana adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Laga’aia has a much lower 31% critics’ score. Unfortunately, the film’s critical reception is being reflected in its box office performance.

Domestic Opening Comparison

The live-action Moana was released on July 10, 2026, and is on the verge of completing four weeks in U.S. theaters. At the domestic box office, the film opened to $43.1 million across 3,875 North American locations, compared to the original 2016 film’s $56.6 million domestic debut and Moana 2’s $139.8 million opening. It seems the live-action adaptation is also finding it difficult to compete with the two family-oriented films—Toy Story 5 and Minions & Monsters.

The Thomas Kale-directed remake recently added $842k to its domestic total on Wednesday (August 5), over a 50% drop compared to last Wednesday. This has taken its cumulative domestic earnings to $118 million.

Moana (2026) – Box Office Summary

North America: $118 million

International: $146.6 million

Worldwide: $264.6 million

How Much Does It Need To Outgross The Original?

With a current domestic total of $118 million, the live-action remake is trailing well behind the original 2016 animated film, which grossed $248.8 million at the domestic box office. This means the 2026 adaptation needs to earn more than $130.8 million to outgross it, a target that appears to be out of reach. The final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

Possible Reasons for Underperformance

The live-action Moana adaptation might have fallen short of expectations at the box office because of its release timing. It was released on July 10, just over a week later than another family-oriented film, Minions & Monsters. One week after Moana’s release, Christopher Nolan’s fantasy action film, The Odyssey, hit the big screen on July 17. It was followed by the grand theatrical release of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31.

Another reason could be the short gap between the release of the second film in 2024 and the live-action adaptation, potentially resulting in franchise saturation. At its current pace, the live-action Moana is tracking to finish its domestic run in the $125-130 million range. However, the final outcome will be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

Moana—Plot & Main Cast

The film follows the adventures of Moana (Catherine Laga’aia), the daughter of village chief Tui. She leaves her home island for the first time and travels with the legendary demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) to bring back prosperity to her people.

Moana Trailer

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