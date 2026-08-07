Spider-Man: Brand New Day North America Box Office (Photo Credit – YouTube)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest solo Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, was released in U.S. theaters on July 31, 2026. It has received a 90% critics’ score and a near-perfect 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it opened to a massive $360.1 million across 4,487 North American locations and added another $32.7 million on Wednesday (August 5). This has brought its cumulative domestic earnings to $481.9 million, just $18.1 million short of reaching the $500 million mark, according to Box Office Mojo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $481.9 million

$481.9 million International: $706.3 million

$706.3 million Worldwide: $1.188 billion

On Track To Cross the $500 Million Domestic Milestone

While the actual figures for Thursday (August 6) are yet to be revealed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is right on track to cross the $500 million milestone at the North American box office after its one-week run.

In doing so, it will become the first film in history to cross the $500 million mark within its first week in U.S. theaters. Now, let’s take a look at how it compares with the previous solo Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland in terms of their first-week U.S. theatrical earnings.

Tom Holland’s Earlier Solo Spider-Man Films – First-Week Domestic Earnings

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): $163.1 million Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): $92.5 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): $385.9 million

Can Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cross $1 Billion Domestically?

At the time of writing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has most likely already surpassed the $500 million milestone at the domestic box office. Its next major target is the massive $1 billion mark. If it maintains its current momentum and the positive word-of-mouth, it has a realistic chance of crossing $900 million in North America alone. Although reaching the $1 billion mark is not impossible given its current pace, it is still not guaranteed. The final outcome will become clearer as it continues its ongoing theatrical run in the U.S.

What’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day All About?

The Spider-Man: No Way Home sequel revolves around Peter Parker after the world forgets him due to Doctor Strange’s spell. As he tries to fight criminals, something strange begins to happen to him, and he can’t control it. In such a situation, he must use his powers to save the city and his loved ones from a mysterious, unseen force.

The film also features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in important roles.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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