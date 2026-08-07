The Odyssey North America Box Office (Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

Christopher Nolan’s massively mounted fantasy action film The Odyssey hit the big screen on July 17, 2026, and is on the verge of completing three weeks in U.S. theaters. The Matt Damon starrer currently holds a 94% critics’ score and an even better 97% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the domestic box office, it exceeded projections and opened to $123.5 million across 3,919 North American locations and is still performing strongly despite the arrival of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Records Biggest 3rd Wednesday For R-Rated Films (North America)

Recently, The Odyssey added a stellar $8.4 million in North America, just a 38.4% drop compared to last Wednesday. In the process, the film has delivered the biggest third Wednesday ever for an R-rated film, after beating Deadpool & Wolverine’s $5.3 million 3rd Wednesday gross, according to Luiz Fernando.

In comparison, Christopher Nolan’s previous directorial effort, which was also an R-rated film, earned $3.7 million in its third Wednesday. This has further pushed The Odyssey’s cumulative domestic total to $422.5 million, and its current worldwide earnings stand at $939.3 million – in just 20 days.

The Odyssey – Box Office Summary

North America: $422.5 million

$422.5 million International: $516.8 million

$516.8 million Worldwide: $939.3 million

On Track To Crack All-Time Top 40 (North America)

At the time of writing, The Odyssey is the fourth-highest-grossing title of 2026 in North America so far, trailing just behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $429.8 million domestic haul, as per Box Office Mojo. Moreover, the highly rated fantasy action film also ranks as the 45th highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

To crack the all-time top 40 list, it would need to beat The Lion King’s $425 million domestic total. This means The Odyssey needs to earn just $2.5 million more to crack the all-time top 40 list. Considering its current pace, it is expected to comfortably achieve that target very soon.

On Track For A $550 Million Domestic Finish

As of now, The Odyssey is on track to reach the $550 million mark at the domestic box office. Whether it can reach the $600 million milestone will depend on how its theatrical legs hold up and how strongly it competes with Tom Holland’s latest MCU juggernaut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What Is The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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