Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Tom Holland Starrer Achieves $150 Million Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram/Facebook )

The latest Hollywood release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has completed 8 days in China. The film had an early release in the Asian country on July 29. The superhero film is holding strong at the Chinese box office and has now entered an elite Hollywood post-COVID club by crossing the $150 million mark. Keep scrolling to read more!

Brand New Day Crosses The $150 million Mark At the Chinese Box Office

The latest Spider-Man film collected $8.2 million on its second Wednesday in China. It is the second-biggest 2nd Wednesday post-COVID for Hollywood, with over 139k screenings, matching the Tuesday screen count. The film saw a 76.5% drop from its first Wednesday, which was also the film’s opening day. In just eight days, the film earned a cumulative total of $150.2 million.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been seeing growth with strong word of mouth. The film saw only 17% of pre-sales for Wednesday, while 83% of tickets were bought on the day through walk-ins. For its second Thursday, the film has already sold $1.3 million in pre-sales in 138k screens. The film will most likely match its second Wednesday earnings.

Brand New Day To Beat Jurassic World Dominion Next!

After crossing $150 million at the Chinese box office, the Tom Holland starrer has become part of the elite Hollywood post-COVID club of $150 million. Currently, it’s the 7th highest-grossing Hollywood film in post-COVID China. It will soon cross Jurassic World Dominion and earn the 6th spot on the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in post-COVID China.

Zootopia 2 — $657.8 million Avatar: The Way of Water — $246 million F9: The Fast Saga — $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash — $178 million Jurassic World Dominion — $157.9 million Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $150.2 million Fast X — $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench — $115.7 million

Box Office Summary of Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

Meanwhile, Spider-Man 4 crossed the $1.15 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than ten days. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31 in North America, with several Asian and European territories witnessing an early release.

Domestic: $449.16 million

International: $706.3 million

Worldwide: $1.16 billion

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Check out the Spider-Man: Brand New Day daily box office collection breakdown here.

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