DC Box Office: How Much Does Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut Need To Earn To Enter The Safe Zone? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After leaving an impact with his style of direction, Lokesh Kanaraj is all set to set the big screens on fire with his acting debut, DC. Yes, after directing legends like Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth, Lokesh is making his first appearance as an actor in the upcoming crime-action thriller. It is scheduled to release in theaters this Friday (August 7), and given the buzz, a decent-to-good start at the Indian box office is on the cards.

Before the film went on the floors, there were reports about Lokesh demanding a whopping 35 crore for his acting debut, which eventually turned out to be false. It has now been learned that Lokesh charged less for the film. Also, Arun Matheshwaran (director) and Anirudh (music composer) have reportedly reduced their remuneration. As a result, the film was made on a controlled budget, making it a less commercially risky affair.

What is the budget of DC, and how much does it need to enter the safe zone?

While there’s no official word on the budget of DC, it was reportedly made at 25 crore. Against this cost, the film would need to score 25 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Given the hype in the Tamil market, it is expected to do well, and achieving a net collection of 25 crore doesn’t look like a big task.

Will Lokesh Kanagaraj start his acting debut on a successful note?

As mentioned above, DC needs to score 25 crore net to enter the safe zone. If the film wraps up at 25 crore net, it’ll secure an average verdict at the Indian box office. If it manages to go beyond the 25 crore mark, it’ll emerge as a clean success. To become a clean hit, the film must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at 50 crore net. While achieving the hit tag depends entirely on word of mouth, becoming a clean success seems attainable.

More about the film

DC is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It also stars Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Avinash Raghudevan in key roles. Reportedly, the film is loosely based on the 1917 novel Devdas.

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