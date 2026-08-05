Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 13: It’s Now Kollywood’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film In Hindi ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan may have been a failure overall, but the Hindi-dubbed version, Jan Neta, has exceeded expectations at the Indian box office. Released amid zero promotions, the Hindi version has performed quite well, becoming a clean success. In just 16 days, it has earned close to 16 crore net, making it the 6th highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Jan Neta earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

The political thriller had a decent-to-good first week and, as expected, lost a significant number of screens in the second week as new films hit theaters, thereby impacting the pace of collections. Talking about the second Tuesday, day 16, it scored an estimated 28 lakh, showing a jump from day 15’s 20 lakh due to the Blockbuster Tuesday (discounted ticket rates).

Overall, Jan Neta has earned 15.73 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 18.56 crore gross. Given the slowdown, the Hindi version is expected to conclude in the range of 17-18 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 13.6 crore (8-day)

Day 9 – 30 lakh

Day 10 – 50 lakh

Day 11 – 85 lakh

Day 12 – 20 lakh

Day 13 – 28 lakh

Total – 15.73 crore

Jan Neta becomes Kollywood’s 6th highest-grosser in Hindi!

With 15.73 crore, Jan Neta has surpassed Kanguva (14.86 crore) to become the 6th highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi. Before concluding its run, the film is expected to beat Ponniyin Selvan 2 (16.24 crore) and The Greatest Of All Time (16.6 crore), claiming the 4th spot.

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 grossers in Hindi (net):

2.0 – 188 crore Leo – 27.17 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 22.91 crore The Greatest Of All Time – 16.6 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 16.24 crore Jana Nayagan – 15.73 crore (13 days) Kanguva – 14.86 crore Kaala – 10.38 crore Vikram – 10.25 crore Varisu – 7.92 crore

More about the film

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Prakash Raj. It is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari. It was reportedly made on a budget of 300-350 crore.

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