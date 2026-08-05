Toy Story 5 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Rewrite Franchise History, But First It Must Beat Toy Story 4’s Massive Global Total (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 recently surpassed Toy Story 3’s worldwide total to become the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. The 5th installment is temporarily enjoying the status of being the highest-grossing film worldwide in 2026. It is inching closer to the worldwide haul of Toy Story 4 for the franchise #1 crown. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Pixar animation performs better than Minions & Monsters at the box office. It has also broken into the all-time top 10 list of highest-grossing animated films worldwide. It will be interesting to see how it performs against Spider-Man: Brand New Day from now on, and its record-breaking run.

Toy Story 5 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 collected a solid $1.2 million on its 7th Monday despite losing 340 theaters in North America. The movie dropped by 16.4% from last Monday, and with that, the Pixar animation hit the $463.4 million cume at the box office in North America. Internationally, it stands at the $604.9 million cume, and with that, it takes the global total to $1.068 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $463.4 million

International – $604.9 million

International – $1.068 billion

How much is needed to beat Toy Story 4 & take the franchise crown?

Toy Story 4 is the 4th film in the Toy Story franchise, which was released in 2019. It is the all-time highest-grossing Toy Story movie at the worldwide box office. Toy Story 4 collected $1.073 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime, and the 5th installment is inches away from surpassing the global haul of Toy Story 3 as the #1 movie in the Toy Story franchise and is less than $6 million away from achieving it.

Check out the global hauls of Toy Story films

Toy Story 4 (2019) — $1.07 billion Toy Story 5 — $1.068 billion Toy Story 3 (2010) — $1.06 billion Toy Story 2 (1999) — $497.4 million Toy Story (1995) — $401.2 million

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