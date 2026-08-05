The Odyssey India Box Office Day 19: Christopher Nolan Delivers His First 150 Crore Net Grosser, Beats The Lion King (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

No matter how big a juggernaut Spider-Man: Brand New Day turns out to be, The Odyssey continues to enjoy its dedicated audience in its ongoing third week. After achieving a couple of major milestones at the Indian box office, the magnum opus added another feather to Christopher Nolan’s cap by earning 150 crore net. Yes, you read that right! The film has amassed 150 crore net, becoming the first Nolan film to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did The Odyssey earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The epic action-fantasy film scored an estimated 2.15 crore on the third Tuesday, day 19. Compared to day 18’s 2 crore, it jumped by 7.5% due to the Blockbuster Tuesday offer (discounted ticket rates). Overall, the film has earned 150.26 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 177.31 crore gross. From here, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 170-175 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 85.65 crore

Week 2 – 45.67 crore

Day 15 – 3.41 crore

Day 16 – 5.66 crore

Day 17 – 5.72 crore

Day 18 – 2 crore

Day 19 – 2.15 crore

Total – 150.26 crore

With 150.26 crore net coming in 19 days, The Odyssey has become Christopher Nolan’s first 150 crore net grosser at the Indian box office. It is also Nolan’s highest-grossing film in the country, surpassing Oppenheimer (129 crore) by a considerable margin.

Becomes Hollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film in India

With 150.26 crore, The Odyssey has surpassed The Lion King (150.09 crore) to become the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It’ll conclude its run in the same position as the next target, The Jungle Book (188 crore), is out of reach.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.6 crore Avengers: Endgame – 373.22 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 302.5 crore Avengers: Infinity War – 227.43 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Avatar: Fire And Ash – 190.5 crore The Jungle Book – 188 crore The Odyssey – 150.26 crore (19 days) The Lion King – 150.09 crore Avatar – 141.25 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of The Odyssey in India.

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 6: Becomes Fastest Hollywood Film To Enter The 300 Crore Club, Beats Avengers: Endgame

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